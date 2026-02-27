The Pitt season 2 episode 9 preview: It all falls apart?

Next week HBO Max is poised to bring The Pitt season 2 episode 9 to the air, and are there serious signs for concern now?

Well, from where we stand, the answer to this is a pretty clear yes, and for one simple reason: The overall events of episode 8. The closing seconds in particular showed just how chaotic the ER is about to become with doctors and nurses scrambling and shouting over each other. All things considered, we do believe that Robby and the team handled things well in episode 8, but that was only going to work for so long. There are more patients constantly arriving, doctors are getting increasingly tired, and we also have ongoing tension that remains unresolved.

Would we love this episode to be the one that resolves things between Robby and Langdon? Sure, but that seems like a risky thing to hope for. (We were at least happy to see Langdon and Santos working together in episode 8 to a certain extent.) Meanwhile, we would not be shocked if we are finally getting into Mel’s deposition, which we have heard about for weeks on end. Taylor Dearden has yet to have much of a major spotlight this season, and this could be the opportunity where that finally happens.

As for what happens elsewhere, we would love to see someone else put Ogilvie in his place, just as it would also be nice to see Mohan get a few more wins. As much as she has tried to be kind and helpful so far this season, it really just feels like one thing after another really fails to go her way.

