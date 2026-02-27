The Pitt season 2 episode 8: Is Dr. Jack Abbot leaving already?

Given that The Pitt season 2 episode 8 was the first full hour after the IT shutdown, of course we anticipated that many things were going to fall apart. What we saw, as a result, was a reasonable amount of chaos — but also a few characters stepping up to the plate.

First and foremost, this is where we turn to Princess, who did a great job filling in while Dana continued her duties helping the assault victim. From there, you also had Robby doing as well as he could to keep the ER together amidst all the chaos around him. Will everything still fall apart in time? That feels likely, and we say that mostly as someone who has seen the first season and recognizes that you can only keep the boat from sinking so long when there is a massive hole in the middle of it.

For those who love Dr. Jack Abbot, we imagine that the worst news of all in this episode is learning that he ended up leaving the hospital to help with a patient transfer. It seems like he still has a night shift coming, so there is some measure of hope that you will see him again before the season is over — it is really just a matter of when more so than if in our mind. (Given that Shawn Hatosy just won an Emmy for playing this role, why in the world would you say goodbye to him for good already? This is just the writers keeping us on our toes.)

As compelling as a lot of this was, we are still waiting for the big, major event that could get much of social media ablaze. Is the final scene of this episode evidence of what is ahead? The hospital does finally seem to be suffering the setbacks caused by the shutdown, and the worst may still be to come.

