The Pitt season 3: Is some work already being done?

As we enjoy the remainder of The Pitt season 2 over on HBO Max, why not share a bit more good news when it comes to the future? It does appear, after all, that there is work being done already to ensure that the scripts for the next chapter are all sorts of awesome.

Now, we recognize that this may seem early, especially since we do not anticipate filming until later in the spring. However, this is clearly a year-round job! Filming for season 2 only recently wrapped, and it was after the show officially kicked off. That is rare for a streaming series, but it shows how everything has to work on a pretty specific schedule if the goal is to come back every single January.

Speaking to Gold Derby, executive producer R. Scott Gemmill indicated exactly where things are with season 3 behind the scenes, and of course a lot of the work that is being done to ensure the scripts are perfect:

The writers’ room has started already. We’ve just been a little slow getting going. The show looks deceptively simple, but it’s not. It takes a lot of work in the writers’ room, researching. A lot of it is research before we can even start writing. And so, the sooner we can start, the better. You know, all fights are won and lost in the gym. I think all shows are won and lost in the writers’ room, to some extent.

HBO Max would love to have the show on, to the best of my knowledge, around the same time every year. I think there’s something nice about that predictability. That is something the audience can count on. That’s ultimately our goal. Hopefully we can keep doing it. I think we’re a very reliable bunch. There’s a maturity and calmness with which we do things. And I think it translates onto the screen. It’s a very well-polished, adult drama.

Even though The Pitt has access to a lot of fantastic medical professionals, the process of making this story is still hard. You need to make the stories accurate but at the same time, also dramatic. It is a balancing act in that way, and it is a big part of the reason for the show’s overall greatness.

