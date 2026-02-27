9-1-1 season 9 episode 12 promo: The Nashville crossover!

As we get prepared to see 9-1-1 season 9 episode 12 on ABC, we hope that you are prepared for a story that is a little bit different. After all, a two-hour crossover event is on the horizon!

For some eagle-eyed fans out there, you may have been aware months ago that Oliver Stark (Buck) and Ryan Guzman (Eddie) were filming for the Nashville spin-off show. Now, that story is more or less here! We imagine that this is going to be a really fun series of installments that put two main characters in a different setting — but how will they react? What sort of danger are they eventually going to find?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a larger preview for what is ahead on the 9-1-1 event from start to finish. There is a great deal of fun to be had here clearly but even with the crossover elements, we do think that each show will have its fair share of classic elements as well. It is rather hard, after all, to do a full-on event with every cast member appearing on both shows — this is different from One Chicago in that way, where everyone films extremely close by and things can be a little bit more fluid.

In the end, though, it is our feeling that crossovers like this are ones we could see a lot more of within the years to come, provided of course that both of these series come back for additional seasons. At the time of this writing, there is not too much confirmed on that subject … but we do remain hopefully, especially since the Nashville series has found its place and a little more momentum over the past several weeks.

Related – Learn more about the 9-1-1 season 10 status

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 9 episode 12?

Are you excited for the crossover event? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do, come back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







