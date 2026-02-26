Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 12: Prepare for ‘Get Lucky’

Next week on ABC, you are going to see Grey’s Anatomy continue some of its momentum with season 22 episode 12. So what lies ahead here?

Well, from what we are seeing and hearing right now, it feels like the medical drama is going to be getting back to its roots for the immediate future. That means a story where there are some dramatic patient plotlines but at the same time, some personal backstories for a few characters, as well. Take Jo and Link for example — they are people who have gone through almost everything imaginable this season. How are they going to recover from much of this? In theory, “Get Lucky” could be the sort of story that allows for them to have fun.

To get a few more details on what is ahead, check out the full Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 12 synopsis below:

Tensions rise as Teddy and Winston take on a complex procedure, while Kavita and Ben try and impress the new plastics attending. Jo and Link leave the babies with a nanny for the first time.

So is something more coming for Meredith Grey? While she is not mentioned in the synopsis, it does still feel like there is a chance to get some more insight on her story in due time. We know that Ellen Pompeo will have a role to play here down the road; with that, we really just have to sit back, relax, and enjoy a lot of the other things that are currently happening. There is still a reasonable amount of story still to come, so there is a little bit of content worth looking forward to on some level.

What are you most eager to see moving into Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 12 when it arrives?

