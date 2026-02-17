Grey’s Anatomy season 23 renewal: Are there reasons for optimism?

At the time of this writing, there is no official word that a Grey’s Anatomy season 23 is going to be happening over at ABC. However, at the same time, are we still hopeful regarding the future? We tend to think so! The medical drama is an institution, after all, and we do tend to think that whenever it does end, it will be with a proper final season that allows for closure for a lot of the main characters. We do tend to think that so many of us deserve that after being a part of the fan following for so long.

For the time being, there is absolutely hope that at least one more season is coming — but there are some caveats.

Here is what we can say at present. According to a new report coming in from Deadline, it is close to a sure thing that Grey’s Anatomy will be back for a season 23; however, there will likely need to be even further financial cuts to the series. It is no longer the live ratings juggernaut that it was in its heyday, but it still has an incredibly large cast including some of the biggest earners on all of primetime TV. There could be a fewer number of episodes in season 23, or more cast members could be rotated in and out. This is just a reality of being on network television at this given point in time, and we do not foresee that changing.

We should get some sort of solid notification as to whether or not season 23 is happening well before the finale — think in terms of March or April. From where we sit, there is no real reason to wait longer than that, unless of course there are some negotiations to bring it back that are far more difficult than anyone expects.

