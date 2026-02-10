Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 11 spoilers: First details!

As many of you may be aware at this point, you will be waiting until February 26 to see Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 11 thanks to the Olympics. Now that we’ve said that, we do come bearing a bit of a silver lining — a few more details all about what is to come!

If you saw the promo that aired after episode 10, we do know that a blast from Amelia’s past in Dr. Toni Wright is going to be surfacing. However, there will also be a lot of story beyond that! This seems like one of those hours that is going to be bringing you drama and tension between a number of characters, and we certainly do not think that there is a clear end to any of it in sight as of now.

If you look below, you can see the full Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 11 (“(If You Want It) Do It Yourself” synopsis with more information right now:

Teddy and Winston clash over a case, while Owen and Jules treat a urologist. Lucas struggles with prioritizing patients.

The pairings for this episode are a part of what makes us intrigued, mostly because these are a little bit off the beaten path for the show as of late. What could make things tricky at times is simply the vast difference in experience. Take, for example, with Owen and Jules front and center. Our hope here remains that these characters will of course work through whatever differences are here, but also entertain us every single step of the way.

