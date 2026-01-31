Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 11: More Meredith, Nick ahead?

If you are a pretty dedicated fan of Grey’s Anatomy, then you are probably aware of the fact that the ABC show is now on hiatus. The plan is for it to return in late February, so what stories are we going to have a chance to see?

Trying to figure out all of this a little bit more complicated than one would first assume. After all, Ellen Pompeo does not appear in every episode, and that is without even mentioning the availability of Scott Speedman as Nick due to RJ Decker. Obviously, there is so much more to Meredith’s life than just Nick but if you do want to tell a story that features the two of them together, this does without a doubt throw a wrench into some things.

For now, what showrunner Meg Marinis is suggesting to The Hollywood Reporter is that even if you do not see Nick on-screen with Meredith, they are going to be fine:

I think that Meredith and Nick are amazing together, so they have a future. Nick is also [starring on R.J. Decker], so it’s a balance with that schedule. But Meredith and Nick have found that they’re happy, and the fact that Nick realized she would have dropped everything for a baby all over again? That was monumental for him. And Scott Speedman holding and talking to a baby? We needed that!

Marinis did also suggest that she is working on a storyline for Meredith a little bit closer to the end of the season, but we will be waiting for a little while longer to see just what that is.

