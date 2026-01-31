Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 11: Who is Dr. Toni Wright?

If you watched the promo last night for Grey’s Anatomy season 22 episode 11, then you had a chance to see the introduction to Toni Wright. She is clearly someone who has a past with one Amelia Shepherd, though it seems like they may have gotten their wires crossed when it comes to how they really feel about one another.

So is there more that we can share now? Absolutely, and let’s just say that it involves a former Yellowstone star front and center.

According to a new report from Deadline, Jen Landon (who you may remember as Teeter from the hit Western) is going to be recurring as this character moving forward. Her character is described as “a plastic surgeon attending. She has a resume of accolades and innovations, which intimidates all who anticipate meeting her. Though particular and precise in an operating room, Toni possesses a magnetic zest for life and exudes warmth with patients and her students. Outside of work, she’s a charming and disorganized mess who says yes more than no.”

So is there a chance that Toni and Amelia will spend a ton of time around each other in the next few episodes? It certainly feels possible, though we imagine that one of the bigger challenges for this show is simply a matter of real estate. There are only so many episodes left and Grey’s Anatomy has one of the larger casts of any network show out there. How will they be able to fit everyone in? At present, this is a legitimate question — we’re glad that we are not a part of the team that is forced to find a way to solve it.

