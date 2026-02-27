The Traitors US season 4 finale: Who won?

We know that entering tonight’s The Traitors US season 4 finale, there was a pretty clear path that the show could follow. After all, Rob Rausch has dominated almost the entirety of the competition from the beginning until the end, and it was really hard to craft some sort of argument where he could actually be taken out at the end of the show.

Ultimately, though, there were some scenarios where he could be a target, even after Mark Ballas was the final murder victim. If Maura Higgins flipped on the Love Island USA alum, then she could have gotten out either Rob or Eric Nam — we feel like Johnny or Tara would have been happy with either of them. However, Johnny was banished and shortly after that, we said goodbye to Tara.

In the end, this was a situation where things only got messy because of a pinky-promise deal between Maura and Rob. She promised to help him with Tara, only for him to then get rid of Eric. Technically, Rob still could’ve ended the game at that point, but he clearly felt like if he was going to betray someone, he might as well do that and then also win the game.

Rob managed to get to the final two with Maura and at that point, the endgame was clear — Rob won, Maura was devastated, and he is the sole champion of the season. Is he the right victor for the season? Absolutely, though we do question the idea that he is the best winner in the history of the American version of the show. After all, what Cirie Fields did in season 1 was so dominant, including what happened with Arie going down to the final bonfire.

