The Traitors US season 5 premiere date hopes at Peacock

Following the big finale tonight on Peacock, what more can we say regarding The Traitors US season 5 and when it could premiere?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just begin here with a reminder that you are going to be seeing another season in the current format, and that is without even noting the fact that there is also a season coming to NBC featuring people untethered to the world of reality TV. We imagine that filming will take place at some point in the late spring or summer.

As for when this season will premiere, we do not think that is going to be altogether hard to figure out: Early in January 2027. There is a really consistent pattern of us getting to see new episodes around that time, and it makes a ton of sense for Peacock to want this.

After all, consider the following here for a moment: January is when there is no Survivor, no Big Brother, and very little reality TV competition in general. The Real Housewives is basically year-round, so you cannot really program around that.

If there is one thing we would change next season…

Really, we would like for there to be a two-episode premiere rather than three to extend the season a little bit longer. We have so much fun watching the show and by virtue of that, we would like to see it run for just a little bit longer.

Beyond season 5, let’s just note this: There is almost certainly going to be a lot more coming! We do tend to think that this show lasts for many more years just based on the ratings alone.

What are you most eager to see heading into The Traitors US season 5?

Are there any twists and turns that you are hoping to see from the past seasons? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for other updates.

