The Traitors US season 5 cast: When will it be revealed?

Even though tonight marks the finale for The Traitors US season 4, why not look a little bit more towards a season 5? We know that the series is coming back and because of that, there is another question worth asking: When are we going to meet the entire cast?

One of the things that is rather nice about this show is rather simple: They do tend to announce their casts for upcoming seasons far in advance. That gives you a chance to build up a lot of anticipation, provided of course we have some really exciting people taking part in the show again.

So when it comes to the big picture of a season 5 cast, we do not think that there are going to be any enormous changes from top to bottom. Our general feeling is that you will get more Housewives, Love Island alum, and of course folks from Survivor, Big Brother, and potentially The Challenge. At the same time, we also tend to believe here that producers need to start considering some other franchises including Jersey Shore, America’s Next Top Model, American Idol, and some other hits that they have avoided for reasons that still remain unclear. There are a lot of people who have not even been considered yet!

As for specific people, we do think that there are so many icons who could be considered. Think along the lines of Kim Spradlin, Tyson Apostol, Pauly D, Olandria, Taylor Hale, Vanessa Rousso, anyone from the final three of this past Big Brother, and a whole lot more. We do also tend to think that we are going to be seeing a number of different people completely out of left field, similar to what we got this time around with Eric Nam or Donna Kelce.

