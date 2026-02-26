Survivor 50 episode 2 preview: Coach versus Ozzy continues

Just in case you were wondering what was going to happen moving into Survivor 50 episode 2, one ongoing story looks to continue The Coach – Ozzy feud kicked off back in South Pacific where he did not vote for him to win; now, actions from a single challenge are bringing it all back to the forefront.

Let’s recap for a moment: Coach was totally in his right to snatch the key and get his tribe supplies. However, the problem he has is never being able to admit to being duplicitous. This is the actual thing that caused him to lose his third season as much as anything. The good news for Coach is that on his tribe right now, he’s perceived as a hero for managing to get those supplies. However, Mike has already told them some of the gossip from the other tribes … and that is a problem.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more SURVIVOR reviews!

Ultimately, it does feel like Coach and Ozzy are going to be problems for each other and who knows? They could end up leading to one another’s undoing and that not be much of a surprise.

As for what else is happening…

Well, let’s just say that there is something regarding Christian that is already causing him to freak out a little bit. Does he find out some crucial information, or is about to take a major risk? As someone who is eager to see Christian last as long as possible, let’s just say that we are a little bit worried. In general, though, the great thing about this season is that there are so many variables and things that could ultimately change — we do believe production will be throwing a million different things against the way..

Related – Get more news now on this week’s Survivor 50 episode, including the Billie Eilish idol

What do you think you are going to see moving into Survivor 50 episode 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







