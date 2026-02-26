Survivor 50: What does the Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol do?

We knew heading into the Survivor 50 premiere that some celebrities were going to be involved — hence the Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol.

So, first and foremost, let’s just note that it was Genevieve who ended up finding the idol on the Vatu tribe. She immediately learned that this idol is not for her; rather, she has to give it to someone on another tribe. In the event they are voted off with the idol, it “boomerangs” back to them. It is good until the final five Tribal Council, so it could last for a really long time.

So who ended up getting the idol? Think Ozzy. He cannot give the idol to anyone else, and he seems more than eager to have it. Ozzy also has an Extra Vote, and that makes him one of the most powerful people in the entire game at this point. He is also trying to be a lot more strategic than he’s been in the past.

Now, the logic for Genevieve seems to be that choosing Ozzy gives her a good chance of getting the idol back, as he has been blindsided with an idol in his pocket in the past. He can be naive in that way, and we understand why she would want to do this. Could she have used this to try and build a larger alliance elsewhere? Sure, but at the same time, you never quite know who to trust in this game! That person could just end up completely destroying her game. She recognizes that a person with an idol is probably not going to be her friend long-term.

In the end, just remember that this is not going to be the only celebrity-themed advantage this season! Jimmy Fallon and even Mr. Beast seemingly have roles to play eventually.

