Survivor 50 premiere: Who was first voted off?

There is no denying that being asked to participate on Survivor 50 is an honor within itself. Yet, at the same time it absolutely makes sense to want to make it as far as humanly possible!

Unfortunately, this is where the bad news comes into play for one Jenna Lewis. It was clear from watching this episode that she wanted to prove to everyone that she was a great gameplayer and could adjust effectively to the modern style. On paper, we understand the thinking there — you don’t want to be left behind or thought of as a coaster! This is someone who pushed hard to get winners out on All-Stars and here, she targeted one of the best to ever play right now in Cirie.

Is going after Cirie at this point actually a terrible move? Not so much, mostly due to the fact that she is someone who has shown time and time again to be one of the best players ever. However, the timing was all off on this. Jenna targeted her way too early, trying to make moves before she even had to. Her style made people feel like there was no way to ultimately trust her, and we do think that Cirie also has all of this built-up goodwill from being on so many seasons. She was so good, in fact, that she was able to compensate for a pretty terrible challenge performance — even by her own account.

In the end, Survivor 50 is going to be a fluid game — and with there being eight-person tribes to start things off here rather than six, you can probably afford to keep weaker challenge performers for a while, assuming a swap or some other twist is coming. Cirie is not someone you want near the end but if you are truly working with her, she has shown to be a good ally.

