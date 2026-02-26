The Beauty season 1 episode 9 spoilers: A major alliance?

As we prepare to see The Beauty season 1 episode 9 on Hulu next week, is there anything more we can say about the story ahead?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that there are only three more episodes this season. That means that moving forward, we imagine that every single one of these is going to be huge. Don’t they have to be? “Beautiful Evolution” is the next chapter and from where we stand, this could be one of the last significant opportunities to really turn things around.

If you want to get some more news on The Beauty season 1 episode 9, go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Cooper and Jordan form an alliance with a mysterious person.

Who is this person? Obviously, that is one of the really exciting mysteries that comes along with this season and we are eager to see what lies ahead as a result of it. There may be a feeling that the toothpaste is long out of the tube here and there is no real opportunity for peace; yet, shouldn’t you still try? That is our sentiment, at least for the time being.

We just hope that through the remainder of the season, there are more opportunities for various twists and turns; we would love nothing more than to be surprised along the way. We recognize fully that there are people out there who have an innate advantage due to reading the source material; however, at the same time, we do tend to think that this is a show from the Ryan Murphy universe and we know, thanks to being such a big part of it over the years, that almost anything can happen at any point.

