The Beauty season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Beautiful Brothers’

Next week on FX and Hulu, we are going to have a chance to see The Beauty season 1 episode 8 officially arrive. So is there more we can say about it now?

Well, in true show fashion, the powers-that-be are not going to be giving too much away here in advance, other than the simple fact that the Corporation is still going to find a way to try and get what they want. This show operates sometimes with the subtlety of Godzilla, meaning that it never really hides any of his major themes. It is really just about power, whether it is the power of the individual or the power of a collective trying to do what it can to stay on top — really regardless of anyone they hurt along the way.

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, be sure to see the full The Beauty season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

The Corporation’s master plan intensifies. Written by Ryan Murphy & Matthew Hodgson; directed by Michael Uppendahl.

Our general feeling at this point is that with us nearing the home stretch of the season, this is the time for the writers to hold nothing back. We want the story to be big and crazy, and for there to be some cliffhangers, deaths, or twists that are hard for casual fans to see coming. (It goes without saying, but those who know the source material are going to have a clear advantage.)

Beyond all of this, let’s just also hope for a few more moments that really do facilitate conversations, as we do think that will be important to more viewers discovering the show. Despite its buzzy cast, it does still feel like this one is under the radar to a certain extent.

