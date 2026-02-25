Industry season 4 episode 8 (finale) to air early on HBO

If you missed the news earlier today, Industry has been renewed for a fifth and final season — but we have more to share beyond that!

Today, HBO confirmed that the upcoming season 4 finale of the finance-based drama series is now set to arrive on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern — an hour earlier than first reported. We recognize that this is not a seismic shift but at the same time, it is certainly something that we welcome. It gets us answers that much faster when it comes to whatever this particular endgame could be. We imagine that a few loose ends from this season are going to be tied together — but isn’t there a chance that some other things will linger here and there? That’s what we would at least count on at this point.

If you want to get some more news regarding the Industry season 4 finale now (titled “Both, And”), all you have to do is check out the synopsis:

As Tender dominates the headlines, Yasmin seizes the chance at a new opportunity, while Henry considers whether to challenge the status quo. While Whitney scrambles for a way out, Harper faces a moment of reckoning.

In general, we do hope that the finale features some element of major comeuppance for Whitney, largely because he as a person has done so much harm to others. Of course, at the same time this is not the most moral universe out there and by virtue of that, there are certainly a number of people who do not get what they deserve. This show can also be unpredictable — we would have never imagined Kit Harington being around for more than a season and yet, here we now are.

