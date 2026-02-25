Shrinking season 3 episode 5: The Jimmy, Meg surprise

We cannot be that shocked that Shrinking season 3 episode 5 contained some sort of surprise, given that this is where the show often gets messy. For Jimmy, we almost can’t imagine a situation more awkward than the one he’s now created for himself.

For most of the episode, we saw Jason Segel’s character opening up to Paul’s daughter Meg, a situation that felt born in part out of safety. She understands what it is like dealing with Paul on many levels, and that allowed for some of his personal walls to come down. So many of his other possible romances have carried with them complications and honestly, what made this one potentially work for him for a while was that it did not even feel like a romance at all. He mentioned needing a kiss to get over the hump, and then she kissed him and then some at the end of the episode.

Is this going to turn into something more? We’re not so sure on that, given that Meg’s personal life is messy in its own way and she may have been looking for an escape. These are two adults who went into this clearly not expecting anything serious, and there is the whole hilarity that could come now from Paul learning about what happened.

Do we think that Jimmy is going to keep this a secret? Probably not, and mostly for one simple reason: That is not even something that we’re sure he is capable of. The moment that Paul gives him a look or utters a certain grunt, we almost think that he is going to fold almost immediately. Seeing how Meg reacts to this could be interesting just because we do not know her anywhere near as well.

What did you think about the events of Shrinking season 3 episode 5 overall?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

