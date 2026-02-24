Ted Lasso season 4 premiere date: Is it coming in August?

We have known for a short while now that Ted Lasso season 4 would arrive on Apple TV at some point this summer — do we have a little more insight now?

Well, from all accounts it appears that is the case, mostly because of one of the key players here in Hannah Waddingham. The actress / singer was present for the BAFTA film awards over the weekend and speaking per Deadline, she indicated that she believes the show will be back in August.

Now, Waddingham said it in enough of a tongue-in-cheek manner that we firmly believe there is a chance that this does not happen and/or Apple changes its mind, but it does honestly feel like that is the right window for season 4. After all, production recently wrapped in the UK after initially starting off stateside, and we imagine that there is a good bit of post-production that still needs to be done. That is without even noting everything else that is necessarily for a show like this, including a worldwide promotional campaign. You have to get people back on board Ted Lasso after multiple years away, and also invested in a lot of the characters.

After all, this season is fundamentally quite different from seasons 1-3 in that Jason Sudeikis’ title character is now coaching a women’s team at AFC Richmond. While some of the staff / administrative people will return, there are a whole new group of players. With that comes new challenges, but also hopefully plenty of humor. While the third season was solid, the first two were absolute magic and it remains our hope that the show will find a way back to this eventually.

