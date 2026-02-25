Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: Best-case scenario

For those of you who are not currently aware, Presumed Innocent season 2 is deep into production — and from everything we gather, there are plenty of reasons for excitement.

Where do we start? Well, it appears as though we are getting a totally-new story based on different source material. Rachel Brosnahan and Matthew Rhys are just two of the people involved, and we are excited for a narrative that feels twisted and yet also unique. The stage is seemingly set for another story that is all sorts of epic … but that does not mean that we are going to see it anytime soon.

As a matter of fact, we do tend to think there are some interesting discussions now all about what the ideal premiere-date situation is for the second season. Could it come out this summer? That is a fun thing to think about, but we tend to think that late summer is the most realistic window. If not then, early fall. Given that this is a totally new story Apple does not have to worry about the show being off for a long time and viewers forgetting about what happened.

The biggest thing that we are personally hoping for is that at some point over the course of the summer, we start to get a much better idea on what the show actually looks like. While we do not expect anything that is that different tonally, isn’t it hard to say without seeing any footage? The other challenge is simply that the Jake Gyllenhaal season had so much more when it came to familiar subject matter from the get-go, including a movie. How can the second season really compete with that?

