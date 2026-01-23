Presumed Innocent season 2 spoilers: KPop Demon Hunters star joins

Presumed Innocent season 2 is currently in production over at Apple TV, and it looks like the show was more than happy to add even more star power. This time, we are talking in particular about someone who was a part of one of the biggest hits of 2025.

According to a new report from Deadline, KPop Demon Hunters star Ji-young Yoo is slated to recur on the upcoming season, joining a cast currently led by Rachel Brosnahan as well as Matthew Rhys. There are not many details out there about either the story or this role, save for the fact that the season is based on Dissection of a Murder by Jo Murray. We do think that as the year progresses, more and more insight will come out — especially if we end up seeing it back before 2026 wraps up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more PRESUMED INNOCENT videos!

What we can at least say right now is that this season is not seemingly connected to season 1, save for any cameos that come up at any point. The goal is to make this a successful anthology that brings new questions and chaos into the courtroom. While we do question if they can improve upon the original, we also understand the desire to try. As long as there are a lot of twists and the show at least tries to stay realistic, we should be rather pleased with the end results.

As for Ji-young Yoo coming on board, we are especially happy that there is just an opportunity for people within the KPop Demon Hunters world to get more live-action roles. The performer previously appeared across several episodes of Expats.

Related – See more news now on Presumed Innocent, including when season 2 could premiere

What are you most eager to see heading into Presumed Innocent season 2?

Do you think that we are also going to see any more cast members announced in the near future? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to come back for some other updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







