Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: January 2026 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn more about Presumed Innocent season 2 between now and the end of January?

Before we dive too deep into any particular thing here, it absolutely should be said that we have been waiting a really long time already to see the next chapter of the anthology. There is a new cast this go-around led by Rachel Brosnahan, and it is an entirely new story. Unless some sort of surprising news comes out soon, no one from Rusty’s case is expected to be a part of this one. Also, did we note that filming is underway? That at least makes us a little more hopeful that other news is going to be coming out soon.

Does this news mean we’re about to learn a premiere date? That would be wonderful but at the same time, it feels a little bit premature to say that. Instead, our feeling is that it would simply be nice to learn a little bit more about the show by the time we get to the spring. We may receive season 2 in late 2026, but we do still need to be patient. There is the issue of making sure the show is done and ready to go, but Apple also needs to have the best spot on their schedule for it. It feels like for at least the next several months, everything is pretty stacked for them when it comes to their programming.

If there is one more thing we will say about season 2 in general here, it is simply this: We want to be guessing every step of the way as to what truly happened. While the first season was a legal thriller, at the same time it had those elements of a classic whodunnit, as well.

What are you most eager to see at this point heading into Presumed Innocent season 2?

