Presumed Innocent season 2 spoilers: Matthew Rhys on board

Are you curious to learn a little bit more about Presumed Innocent season 2 over on Apple TV+? Well, let’s just say that the upcoming case is about to be messier than ever before.

According to a report from Deadline, The Americans alum Matthew Rhys is joining the cast of the upcoming second season, where he is slated to play the part of a prosecutor. The twist? He is married to the defense attorney on the case, who is being played by none other than Rachel Brosnahan, fresh off of being Lois Lane in the recent Superman movie.

How does this dynamic work? How is it that someone is not reassigned or shifted elsewhere? We have so many questions about the construction of this season and of course, it is our hope that some answers are going to be coming when the show does actually air. Unfortunately, there is still not that much of a precise timetable on that, but we will say this with confidence: Apple will likely give this show the best launch window possible. The first season of it was such a runaway success and even if this is a new story coming from totally different source material, we do still believe that a lot of people are going to watch.

In the end, let’s just cross our fingers and hope here that the second season is still as messy, twisted, and unique as what we had a chance to see back in season 1. Also, we tend to think that there are going to be some more cast members who officially come on board in due time. Go ahead and keep your eyes peeled for news on that.

