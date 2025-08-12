Presumed Innocent season 2: Studio head offers update

Given that the first season of Presumed Innocent was such an enormous success on Apple TV+, it makes sense to want more. The show is an anthology and with that, we know that each one will be its own thing. Rachel Brosnahan is set to be the star and yet, we are likely a good ways from it coming out.

How far are we talking here? Well, here is an easy way to put it — the book that season 2 is based on is not even coming out until next year!

So clearly, this is going to be an ongoing process, but the folks at studio Warner Bros. TV are hard at work still making the magic happen. Speaking to Variety, here is some of what studio head Channing Dungey had to say:

We are in pre production, very excited about that. We are in the midst of conversations about casting, but nothing that I can confirm yet today. There’s a lot of rumors out there, and it’s just exciting because there are so many people that are anticipating the second season. But no, no new details yet.

Our personal feeling is that once we get a little bit closer to the end of the year, there are going to be more conversations that actively emerge — and honestly, there is some great stuff that could come regarding casting or even the story! If we are lucky, the second season is going to emerge close to the end of next year, but a lot of that will come down to what the streamer wants. After all, there is not any real active intel about this at the moment.

