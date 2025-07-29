Presumed Innocent season 2: Jack Reynor set for huge role

The second season of Presumed Innocent over at Apple TV+ is starting to take shape and with that, it is nice to know who is taking part! Why not share a little more casting news?

According to a report from Deadline, Jack Reynor (who is going to be appearing in the next season of Citadel) has booked an extremely important role on the legal thriller opposite Rachel Brosnahan. There are not many details out there about the part, with the reason why being that season 2 is based on Jo Murray’s upcoming book Dissection of a Murder. How can you speak to an adaptation when the original work does not debut until next year?

The aforementioned site does have the description of the book, and perhaps that sheds at least some light on the season 2 story:

“When Leila Reynolds is handed her first murder case, she’s shocked at how high-profile it is: the murder of a well-respected, well-known judge. This shouldn’t be the kind of case she’s leading; it’s way beyond her expertise. But the defendant, Jack Millman, is clear. He wants her, and only her.”

Why is she so important? Honestly, this sounds like the legal version of The Blacklist where Raymond Reddington wanted Elizabeth Keen and nobody else at the FBI to speak with. Could the connection between Leila and Jack be at the center of this show? It is possible that Reynor is playing the Millman character, but it feels far too early to start speculating on that just yet. There could be more time to do that later!

For now, we tend to think that Presumed Innocent will be coming out at some point after the book; we will have to wait and see if there are any tie-ins or connections at all to the first season starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

