Paradise season 2 episode 4: What will Xavier and Annie decide?

As we look towards Paradise season 2 episode 4 on Hulu next week, there are a number of subjects that are worth discussion. Some of them exist in the more theoretical, including what is going on with Sinatra and if she is trying to build some sort of time-travel device to keep the catastrophic event from ever happening.

Then, you have debates that are a little more character-specific. Take, for example, what Xavier and Annie are going to do. We know from the end of episode 2 that Sterling K. Brown’s character wants to head to Atlanta, a place that he assumes he will be able to find his wife Teri. Meanwhile, Annie is very-much intent on going to Colorado and for good reason: She wants to find the Bunker and with that, also more evidence of Link’s whereabouts. The fact that she is pregnant clearly changes a lot, but there are still issues here.

From where we stand, the biggest obstacle in her way is that if she wants to make it to the bunker, she’ll likely need Xavier’s help. However, we know what his end goal is. Can they reach some sort of deal? Her motivation is clearly the baby, especially since she is so far along. However, he may try to strike some sort of arrangement here where he will guide her there after Atlanta, arguing that this is meant to be their forever home. Xavier clearly wants to find Teri, but his kids are back there! He is always going to make it back to Paradise.

In the end, the dynamic between these two is going to be something we remain very much eager to explore and for good reason. Not only do have great actors here in Shailene Woodley and Sterling K. Brown, but we’ve also only seen so much of them at this point.

What do you most want to see moving into Paradise season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here for some other updates.

