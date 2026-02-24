Paradise season 2 episode 4 spoilers: EP on Alex, bunker mystery

As we inch ever closer to Paradise season 2 episode 4 on Hulu next week, are we going to get some more answers on the central mystery? We certainly hope so!

After all, entering this installment we have all sorts of questions when it comes to what is happening when it comes to Sinatra, Alex, and whatever the end plans may be here for the bunker. Is she really building some sort of time-travel device? Is Alex a person or a machine? These are all of the different things that we are left to wonder about at this particular moment in time.

So why was the mystery even set up in this sort of way? Well, a lot of it just comes down to the producers really responding to what a lot of producers liked in the first season? Speaking per Gold Derby, executive producer John Hoberg had the following to say:

“We remembered how much we love all the intrigue and the secrets and and how messy it is down there in a perfect world, versus how kind of cleaner emotionally it is on in the other world … It made us just really want to lean into the mess and the mystery and the sabotage and the backstabbing and all those kinds of things in this sort of pristine-looking place. It just got us excited about that again.”

What also makes things so interesting in Paradise right now is that the mysteries are in some ways twofold. We have of course the superficial issue of what is happening with Alex, something that Link and his group are also after in some way. However, at the same time we have Robinson being framed for the murder of the President, which means that Jane still has no problem doing the bidding of others.

What are you most eager to see moving into Paradise season 2 episode 4 when it arrives?

Do you think we’re going to get more answers here soon? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for more.

