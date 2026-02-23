Industry season 4 episode 8 (finale): After that Harper, Yasmin kiss…

There are obviously a umber of stories worth telling heading into the Industry season 4 finale on HBO, really to the point where certain things may not be fully addressed. Take, for example, whether there is any more conversation about the kiss that Harper and Yasmin shared while out on the dance floor.

Is there a level of intimacy shared there? Absolutely, but it does not feel fair to just assume that a full-on romantic relationship is coming. These are two people who have been in the throws of betrayal this season, and are reaching out for connection and comfort however they can. This is a complex show with complex relationships, but we do think they each recognize something within each other that they cannot necessarily find elsewhere.

Speaking to TV Insider, Marisa Abela did at least knowledge that for her personally, she would love to play a romantic relationship between Yasmin and Harper at some point:

“I want to run the gamut on their relationship … I don’t know exactly what that looks like, but I want us to work out what these two actually mean to each other and how far they’re willing [to go], what they want from one another. I do want to figure that out.”

If there is anything we can say in response to this quite, it is simply this: Whatever happens between the two of them, can it really be worse than than what Yasmin has gone through with Henry? There is at least an emotional understanding here. The season 4 finale is probably not the right time to examine this fully, but who knows what a possible season 5 could bring? We will have to wait and see…

