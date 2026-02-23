Industry season 4 episode 8 (finale) promo: The scapegoat

This coming weekend on HBO, you will have a chance to dive into the Industry season 4 finale — want to learn more about what is ahead?

Well, we do tend to think that in some way, the scene between Harper and Yasmin in episode 7 was the calm before the storm. We always anticipated that there would be some sort of larger struggle to come for almost everyone, and that seems to be coming in the form of the sweeping drama around Tender. It could claim the reputation of Henry, destroy Whitney’s long-term future, or just doom someone underneath. Harper is far from being out of the clear, mostly because there are so many people who are out to now destroy her.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the preview for the Industry finale that suggests that in some way, there may be a search for a scapegoat coming up — an easy person to blame in the midst of the surrounding chaos. We don’t think that everyone involved in the Tender scandal gets out of it now, but just who will fall? That is where the mystery lies.

For us personally, though, we are more than fine in the event we see the downfall of Whitney at this point. While Max Minghella has done a great job with the role, is there anything more for him if Tender crumbles? It does feel like there are certain characters within this world who are really the most effective being around for a singular season, and that is one of the reasons we were so surprised to see Kit Harington return for a second season here at all.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Industry season 4 episode 8?

How do you believe this story will ultimately wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back around — there are more updates ahead.

