Industry season 4 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Any way out?

Next week on HBO, you are going to have a chance to see Industry season 4 episode 8 — so what more can we say about it right now?

Well, first and foremost, we know that “Both, And” is meant to be the finale, and the jury is still out on whether it is the end of the series to go along with it. Do we think that there is more coming? Absolutely, but that is mostly do the Mickey Down and Konrad Kay’s ability to constantly shift and change things. Just see what they’ve done already over the course of this season! Multiple characters have departed the show, and there is a chance that even more could by the time the story is done.

If you look below, you can see the full Industry season 4 episode 8 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come here:

As Tender dominates the headlines, Yasmin seizes the chance at a new opportunity, while Henry considers whether to challenge the status quo. While Whitney scrambles for a way out, Harper faces a moment of reckoning.

As for whether or not this is going to be an extended finale, the only thing that we can say at present is that the run time is slated to be an hour and six minutes. That means there will be a little more time to tie up loose ends, but not so much that the episode is radically different from anything else out there.

Is there anything you should be most worried about?

Well, it feels like Henry could easily be killed off in this episode, mostly due to 1) what he is going through at present and 2) what we have seen from him in the past. We will have to wait and see if a possible surprise is ahead.

