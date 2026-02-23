Shrinking season 3 episode 5 sneak peek: Gaby gives advice

In a little more than 24 hours you are going to be seeing Shrinking season 3 episode 5 arrive over on Apple TV — so what will these characters be confronting?

Well, for the sake of this piece we want to focus in particular on Alice, who is facing a sea change that is as large as any other character on the entire show. After all, she is heading off to college soon and with that, she realizes that this is a chance to reinvent herself. So much of her recent past has been defined by the loss of her mother Tia, and she does see this as an opportunity to try and shake things up and present a whole new side of herself.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a sneak preview that showcases an interaction between Gaby and Alice, one where the former does whatever she can in order to give advice to the latter. Alice is worried that she’s boring and no longer fun, and this leads to her handing over some advice as to how to spice things up a little bit. Some of the results here are worth a few laughs, but really, we just think the best thing Alice can do is be herself. We do think that a few things are going to come natural for her.

One of the things that we are honestly more curious about here comes in the form of the long-term future of this show. After all, if Alice does go off to college, how does she factor into the rest of Shrinking? Would the already-announced season 4 take place in a time she is around? That is something the series has to figure out and we hope that there are answers on the way.

