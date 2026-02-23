Hijack season 2 episode 7 sneak peek: Faber and Winter debate

As we get prepared to see Hijack season 2 episode 7 on Apple TV in over 24 hours, it makes sense that every character be on some variation of high alert.

After all, what is really going on here? This is what is rather fascinating about the series so far. We are effectively three-quarters of the way through the story but at the same time, there is still no clarity on a number of important subjects. One of the biggest ones here is, of course, who is actually responsible for putting the wheels in motion on the train. If it is not Sam, and Jess is truly not an accomplice, then who is it?

In a new sneak preview over at Broadway World, you can see a Hijack sneak peek that really focuses all about this as Faber and Winter try and figure out the next move. Winter has been faced with the harshest decisions this season when it comes to whether or not to listen to Sam’s demands, but what if he is not the one making them? Will killing him ultimately achieve nothing? What makes the story so interesting right now is that we are actually lucky to have more information than either party.

In the end, we are simply hoping for the opportunity to get some answers linking everything back to Lang. After all, he is the man Sam met with in the pub … but even still, he also has an employer! Everything is either looking back to someone or a larger entity, and we can only hope to get more insight on all of this in the relatively near future.

What are you most eager to see heading into Hijack season 2 episode 7 when it arrives?

Do you think the entire picture is about to become clear? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other updates.

