Hijack season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Apple TV you are going to have a chance to dive into Hijack season 2 episode 7 — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by noting that we are somehow close to the end of the run already. How fast time flies! There are only two episodes remaining this season and within that, our feeling is that they will both be full of action as well as answers. Can we get closure to go along with that? We sure hope so, especially since there is no guarantee of anything more on the other side.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to see the full Hijack season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

Sam gambles on a dangerous tactic in hopes of outsmarting the police. Armed with new intel, Olivia tries to influence Winter’s next move.

Do we know that Sam is smart? 100%, but there is still no guarantee that anything goes well for him. After all, remember for a moment here that there are just so many people that he has to outflank at the same time. We’re also curious to see what Olivia’s larger role in all of this really will be — she entered the season as someone Sam had intended to meet, but what were his ultimate intentions there?

As of right now, we recognize that there are about two dozen characters that this season is trying to juggle — while much of it has been effective, at the same time there is no guarantee that they will stick the landing. We really just have to hope for the best in that regard.

What do you most want to see moving into Hijack season 2 episode 7 when it arrives?

