Last Week Tonight with John Oliver delivers Twitter / X segment

Tonight, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver delivered to us the second installment of season 13 — so was anything specific in the forefront?

First and foremost, Oliver led off the story with a segment out of the UK regarding the former Prince Andrew and his arrest. Given the host’s incredible ability to deliver topical pieces about his country of birth. This allowed for a lot of context about not just Andrew’s arrest, but also some of the other people involved — which goes far deeper than anyone may have expected. Somehow, this ended up extending all the way to protein bars and companies showing more accountability than even branches of government.

So when it comes to the main segment tonight, let’s just say that the show moved in a fairly unexpected direction: In the direction of Twitter / X. On first glance, you can wonder why in the world he decided to do this. Yet, in the end, you have to remember a lot of the headlines regarding its AI, or the way in which many of its users have changed over the years.

If you are pretty active on social media, you probably knew a lot of what Oliver covered here — though there may have been aspects of it that you forgot. Take, for example, that a lot of people initially used verified accounts to impersonate other people and cause chaos. Still, there was a lot of information in here that could be valuable for those debating if they should ever go back to the platform at all. Are there a lot of fun, active users on Twitter? Sure, but let’s just say that there are … plenty of others.

Now, we should still note that Oliver’s show has a Twitter account itself, but it has not posted since 2024.

