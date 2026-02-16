Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns; Minnesota, Homeland Security

After a long wait the premiere of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver officially arrived on HBO. So what exactly did we get?

As we predicted here, the host did mention a number of major political news topics that the show was off the air for — but also focused on a number of surprising and/or silly things, as well. Take, for example, the Olympian who admitted to infidelity on the air. Not only that, but the bizarre history regarding some biathletes and allegations.

Perhaps the one rather strange thing about the show tonight was seeing Oliver tee up a main segment early on, making it seem as though we knew what was going to happen. There were so many different topics that merited a lengthy look from the host — how could we predict anything?

Yet, what we ended up seeing here was a lengthy piece about Minnesota, border patrol, raids, and the loss of public trust. This is a subject that could have easily been an hour long in another world. This actually was a further segue into discussing the Department of Homeland Security, its history, and its powers.

Was this the right focus for the premiere?

That may be a subject for debate within itself, as there were a number of other directions that the show could have theoretically taken — and yet, it is hard when you think about all of the things Last Week Tonight has covered before. Yet, remember that this is just the premiere, and there is so much more time for them to become a focus later on down the road.

Insofar as being evergreen, we do believe that a good percentage of this content will be talked about for a good while — though the thought of that alone may be rather harrowing.

What did you think about the premiere of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver?

