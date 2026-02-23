A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 spoilers: Egg’s consequence

Now that the first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is done on HBO, why not look more towards season 2? There is so much to be prepared for at this point, and that begins with Egg’s major decision to run away.

First and foremost, it is worth noting here that in the source material from George R.R. Martin, it was never made clear whether Egg had Maekar’s permission to leave with Dunk or not. Here, however, showrunner Ira Parker took a slightly different road. The closing tag to the season indicated that young Aegon had once again run away, which means that in theory, there could be a search for him moving forward.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Parker noted that because of his story decision, there are going to be at least some sort of repercussions moving forward:

“To be honest, the very, very, very end was almost just meant as a joke … But I think people — both in my writing camp and in the HBO camp and probably in the world — took that quite literally. So I’ve maybe had to deal with it a little bit more in Season 2 than I was planning to.”

Ultimately, we do not think that Egg’s lie will change what is fundamentally the core of the story, which we believe is still going to be the relationship with the young Targaryen and Dunk. They still have many adventures ahead, and there is a chance that Parker goes ahead of Martin’s works altogether. We have noted this before, but he has at least some vague outlines from the author about what some future stories could look like.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

