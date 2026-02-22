A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 premiere date hopes

Following the end of season 1 today on HBO, are you curious to learn more regarding A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2? It may go without saying, but we are still happy to help!

So how can we start things off here? Well, it is worth noting first and foremost here that the premium-cable network has already greenlit the show for another batch of episodes; not only that, but filming has been happening as of late in Belfast! Everyone involved here has clearly settled on something that is really important, and that is the desire to make sure that we have new episodes at some point next year. Filming early helps to ensure that the series does stay on a consistent schedule — with this in mind, don’t be surprised if we get a season 3 renewal before season 2 airs, and that we see something similar happen here, as well.

While it may be too early to say anything with the utmost confidence, our sentiment is that season 2 of Seven Kingdoms is going to premiere at some point in January or February of next year. One of the benefits that comes with this being a shorter series is that it can be paired effectively with another program on the schedule. We’ve seen that this year with Industry and moving forward, we would not be incredibly shocked in the event we saw something similar happen with a series like The Gilded Age or True Detective, which could presumably air at some point in the first half of the new year. (We’re more confident on the former there than the latter.)

As for the long-term future here, this is where you can argue things get a little bit more ambiguous. After all, there are only three completed novellas out there about Dunk and Egg; however, George R.R. Martin has supposedly shared smaller details with showrunner Ira Parker about other plots he has in mind for the two.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

