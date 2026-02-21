A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2: The strong foundation

As we prepare for the finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 to premiere on HBO this Sunday, there is more good news to share regarding the future! To be quite specific about it, we are just rather pleased to say that this show is perhaps even more popular than anyone could have anticipated in advance.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, why not get a little bit more into the numbers? According to a report right now from Variety, the Game of Thrones prequel is averaging right now around 13 million viewers per episode, a surefire sign of its quality. We also do think it helps greatly that the series has spread wonderfully through word-of-mouth, effectively revitalizing the franchise after some stumbles with House of the Dragon season 2. These installments are also short, which makes binge-watching it incredibly easy.

What all of this does from our end is give HBO an incentive to greenlight a season 3 early on so that they can reduce the amount of time between seasons. One of the reasons why a season 2 is currently filming is so that it can return at some point next year. From here, we could seemingly get a season 3 in 2027.

After that, things become a bit more tricky because George R.R. Martin has technically only published three novellas about Dunk and Egg’s adventures. However, showrunner Ira Parker has noted that the famed author has shared details about many other possible stories with him, meaning that there is at least a chance that there are more delivered down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

