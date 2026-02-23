When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 9: Remembering Jack

As we get prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 9 on Hallmark Channel this coming week, what is there to be excited for?

Well, if you do watch this show in order to feel just about every emotion in the world, we do think that you are going to get it here — and thanks in part to Little Jack. After he loses his father’s medal, Elizabeth, Nathan, and others do whatever they can to find a way to honor his memory. This is a way to teach LJ a thing or two more about the future, while at the same time also work to give viewers a rather welcome dose of nostalgia.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a larger preview now for what is ahead that touches on a lot of heartfelt themes. This is one of those hours where the past is going to stand out, and that is something that could greatly influence the future.

In the midst of all of this, we do wonder if similar themes are going to ring true when it comes to Lucas and what is going on with him. After all, it is important to remember what we saw in episode 8 regarding him and Edie. He is someone who does want to move forward on some level but at the same time, is understandably struggling with how to make that happen. Just remember here that he was heartbroken by Elizabeth and while he may not begrudge her, that is one of those things that may change who he is on some sort of biological level. He has to be afraid of getting hurt again.

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 9 on Hallmark?

