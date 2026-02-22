When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 9: ‘Lost and Found Again’

Next week on Hallmark Channel, you are going to have a chance to see When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 9 arrive. Are you ready for some emotional content?

Well, based at least on some of what we are getting on “Lost and Found Again,” it seems like we are really going to be a story of reflection, of Nathan’s past, and also some family bonding? It also feels like one that could eventually contain some incredible moments that Hearties will remember for some time moving forward.

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 9 synopsis below:

After losing his father’s medal on a hike, Elizabeth and Nathan organize a trip down memory lane for Little Jack with a very special surprise.

For those who are not currently aware there are still four more episodes to come this season in particular — by virtue of that, we imagine that all of them are going to be packed to the brim with interesting and emotional content. One thing that we’re obviously thrilled about in advance is simply knowing that we’re going to be getting a season 14 down the road. That does take a lot of the pressure off and by virtue of that, we can simply just enjoy the story that is right in front of us. (You may have also heard some of the headlines that Lori Loughlin is going to be back next season as Abigail, but we are going to have to wait and see precisely how she ends up being incorporated into the story.)

