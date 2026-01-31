When Calls the Heart prequel Hope Valley: 1874: See first trailer!

For those who are currently unaware, When Calls the Heart is going to get a major prequel in Hope Valley: 1874. Want to learn a little bit more about it now?

Well, if you head over to People Magazine, you can get a first look at the new series heading into its arrival on March 21 on Hallmark+. The series stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Benjamin Ayres; following the premiere, new episodes will be available on Thursdays.

To get a few more details on the plot of the prequel, take a look below:

This prequel series to When Calls the Heart will take viewers back in time to follow the early settlers of the community that will one day become the beloved frontier town of Hope Valley.

Showcasing themes of perseverance and romance, Hope Valley: 1874 explores the journey of a mother as she discovers a new chapter in her life as she helps forge what starts out as collection of isolated settlers into a small close-knit community during the rugged and hopeful Pioneer Era.

So does the world of When Calls the Heart technically need a prequel series? We certainly understand those who feel like, at least on some level, that this is up for debate. However, at the same time we do understand what the general appeal for the project could be. The title brings to mind the Yellowstone prequels 1881 and 1923, and we do believe the idea here is to show a simpler story of survival and new beginnings. It is escapist while holding true to some of the themes of the original.

Also, we would be foolish not to mention why this show makes a lot of business sense for Hallmark — if they want people on their streaming service, it makes all the sense in the world to be bringing one of their biggest properties there!

While you wait for Hope Valley: 1874 to arrive, remember that a new episode of the flagship show is poised to air tomorrow night on Hallmark Channel.

Are you excited for Hope Valley: 1874 based on what you have seen?

