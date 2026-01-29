When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 5 video: Elizabeth encourages Allie

With the arrival of When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 5 coming to Hallmark Channel in a couple of days, what better time to dive more into the story? There are a lot of great things coming, and that includes a chance to see Elizabeth do her best to help a number of people — and that of course includes Allie.

Even before she and Nathan began dating, Erin Krakow’s character still did what she could to encourage and be there for her. Now, that is present more than ever! She knows some of the feels that she has for Oliver and seemingly vice-versa. So why not encourage that in the kindest way possible?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some more TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see a sneak peek for Sunday’s episode where Allie indicates that she is feeling inspired by Oliver, and Elizabeth does her best to tell her that the feeling may be mutual. How the teacher is handling this is pretty nice, mostly due to the fact that she is not pushing anything too hard. She’s well-aware of the fact that when you are young, feelings can easily go in all directions. She’s being sensitive on multiple levels, including as a motherly figure. She is also aware that there are things that she can talk about with Allie that Nathan cannot.

We will see where things go with these characters. It is perhaps most important to remember for now that there is still a lot of time left this season. Because of that, there is a legitimate chance that we are going to be seeing the story shift and change in a lot of other ways.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next When Calls the Heart

What do you most want to see heading into When Calls the Heart season 13 episode 5?

Where do you think the Allie arc is going? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







