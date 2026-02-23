Industry season 4 episode 7: On that Harper, Yasmin moment…

Given the chaos and carnage that we have seen throughout Industry season 4 so far, it made sense to expect big things in episode 7.

What can we say for now? Well, there are no major exits apparent at present, but this is a story that saw a lot of things start to crumble. Take, for example, almost every part of Yasmin and Henry’s relationship, let alone the state of everything at Tender. At the end of the hour Yasmin ended up finding some sort of comfort in Harper, despite them being away from each other for most of the season.

In the closing minutes of the episode the two share honest truths, go dancing, and even kiss out on the floor. They push away the world and the chaos and are there for each other. Speaking about that sequence to Gold Derby, here is just some of what Myha’la had to say:

It feels like a kind of reckoning. This season, everyone has been faced with these “do or die” moments where they have no choice but to be as naked and real as they can be. Harper and Yasmin are like sisters — they’re tired of petty bulls–t. Instead of being very avoidant, they’re kind of at a loss and exhausted by it all. They don’t even have the energy to put up a front, and they’re the only two people they can really do that with. That scene is the most honest, desperate plea for true love and care. They sort of become children [again]. They hold each other, go out dancing and have no cares in the world for just a moment. That’s the way they choose to hold each other.

Of course, the reality of a situation like that is that the next day comes sooner than you’d think — you can only live in that moment for so long. They move forward because they have to, and then we have the finale on the other side.

What did you think about the overall events of Industry season 4 episode 7?

