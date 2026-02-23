The Vampire Lestat premiere date: Best-case scenario

At this point, there are few shows out there we are as excited for as The Vampire Lestat at AMC — and how can we not? The first two seasons of Interview with the Vampire are arguably the best thing that we have seen the network put out over the years, and we want that momentum to last for as long as humanly possible.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we are stuck waiting for at least a little while longer to see what more is coming up next. The only thing the network has said so far is that Lestat’s rock-star journey is going to be coming this summer — but what is the best-case scenario within that?

Well, based on the information that we have as of right now, the earliest we tend to think Sam Reid will be around is in June. Filming is already done for the series (otherwise known as Interview with the Vampire season 3) and now, we’re just waiting for either post-production to be done or for AMC to cement an actual date. They see no real reason to rush it and because of that, it could be July or August until it actually returns.

Because there is still somewhat of a wait ahead, we do have to prepare for a situation here where an exact premiere date does not come out for at least several more weeks at the earliest. Rest assured, though, that whenever it does, there is a good chance that we’ll see more footage or other good stuff that better sets the stage for what is ahead. Given how great the first two seasons of this series were, the bar is set astronomically high for what is ahead — let’s just hope it lives up to the hype.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

