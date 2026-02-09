Mayfair Witches season 3 premiere date: A February 2026 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear anything major about Mayfair Witches season 3 between now and the end of February? At this point, we at least feel like there are some reasons for hope.

First and foremost, remember the fact that production for the AMC drama has been ongoing for months now in British Columbia, with the plan being to have it look and feel rather different than anything that we have seen before. The plan is to use Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) to explore more of the history of Salem, a pretty stark contrast to what we saw in season 2. From a personal standpoint, we are excited for the potential given that we want this show to be as weird and witchy as humanly possible. Let Rowan explore her powers, and also free her from a little bit of the complicated mythology of the first two seasons.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on MAYFAIR WITCHES!

So is there a chance that we are going to hear anything more about a premiere date this month? As great as that would be, it feels fairly unlikely for a multitude of reasons. For starters, there is a lot of post-production required for a show like this and even when filming is done, it will still take months for us to receive the final product. Also, remember here that AMC is going to prioritize first Interview with the Vampire season 3, which is slated to air this summer.

Based on where things stand at present, our general feeling is that Mayfair Witches is going to return at some point moving into the fall or winter. There is no reason to rush it, and we really want the story here to be excellent. That is, after all, the way to ensure we get a season 4.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mayfair Witches right now, including some casting news

What do you most want to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







