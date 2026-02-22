The Traitors US season 4 finale: Who is the secret x-factor?

Heading into the finale of The Traitors US on Peacock in the days ahead, it is clear we are in a fairly interesting spot. After all, there are only so many people left and based on the edit, the roster of possible winners seems fairly limited. Can someone other than Rob Rausch actually take home the title?

Well, edit aside (the producers could still be tricking us!) we tend to think that a lot of the game hinges now on one person — and it is actually not someone in the Turret. This is where Maura Higgins enters the chat.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further THE TRAITORS US reviews!

If you are frustrated by Maura’s game so far, we more than understand. Entertaining as she may be, her actual gameplay has been consistently terrible. Remember that this is the same person who has sided with Rob constantly despite whatever evidence is out there. It makes the most sense for Rob to keep her around because she would never vote against him … or would she? This is what makes her the true wild-card entering the game.

Let’s just say that Rob and Eric Nam opt to split up Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir for the final murder, which makes sense given that this is something that they have wanted to do for a while. This would leave the remaining Olympian along with Mark Ballas and Maura. If she flips on Rob, there is a chance he could actually be banished before the bonfire. Or, there is a chance that she works with the other Faithful to get out Eric. If that happens, one of the final scenarios at the bonfire gets more interesting.

While we are not quite sure that Maura herself is aware of it at this point, she is in a really interesting spot heading into this episode and we are more than curious to see where things land.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Traitors US finale and what is ahead

Who do you think will actually win The Traitors US season 4?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







