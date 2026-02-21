The Traitors US season 4 finale: Could Rob still turn on Eric?

As we get prepared to see The Traitors US season 4 finale on Peacock, we do tend to think one narrative is obvious: Rob Rausch is the overwhelming favorite to win. Honestly, it is hard to envision a scenario he goes now! So long as he keeps Maura around at the final murder, he, fellow Traitor Eric, and her have a 3-2 majority against everyone else. They can make a move, cut down the numbers, and eventually make it to the final bonfire.

Of course, here is where things get interesting: Is there a shot that Eric gets taken out at the very end and with that loses? There is something to be said for it…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further THE TRAITORS US reviews!

We should start here by simply noting the fact that Rob may not want to get Eric booted from the game, at least per what we’ve seen him say so far. However, there are also still scenarios where others could push for it.

Let’s paint the following picture — Maura makes it to final four with Rob, Eric, and then either Johnny, Mark, or Tara. If one of those three wants Eric out and Maura gets on board, does Rob have any real choice? Getting rid of Eric would be a final show of trust, one that enables him to go to the end and take out everyone else in his path. Would that be heartbreaking for Eric? For sure, but it actually does feel like if he really wants to secure the win this season, he probably needs to find a way to either take Rob out or make sure he can avoid being targeted alongside him until the very end. This is a big part of what makes the endgame for the season so tough.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Traitors US finale and what is ahead

What do you think is going to happen across The Traitors US and its season 4 finale?

Is there anything you are hoping for in particular? Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







