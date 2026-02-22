Is Tracker new tonight on CBS, February 22, 2026?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? It may go without saying, but of course it would be nice to have a lot of Justin Hartley and the cast back in the near future.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in and share the good and bad news. Where do we start? Well, the good news is that you will have more Colter adventures back soon. However, the bad news is that it won’t be tonight. The plan is for it to come back in just seven days, and we know that there are at least three episodes that are going to air here in succession.

So if you do want a few more details for what is ahead, why not take a look at the synopses below? This actually gives you details on all the aforementioned stories…

Season 3 episode 10, “The Fallout” – Injured and framed for a string of murders, Colter, cut off from Reenie and Randy, must rely on unexpected ally Billie to stop a relentless assassin, uncovering a murky truth where justice and vengeance blur, on TRACKER, Sunday, March 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 3 episode 11, “To the Bone” – When an 18-year-old goes missing from his family’s restaurant, Colter uncovers the teen’s underground fake ID business and the secret life he’s been hiding from his parents, Sunday, March 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Season 3 episode 12, “Do No Harm” – When a doctor vanishes after her shift, Colter uncovers a trail of stolen drugs and disguises revealing a calculated revenge plot, on TRACKER, Sunday, March 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, let’s just hope that the rest of the season is full of action, and also sets the stage for the already-renewed season 4!

What do you want to see on Tracker when season 3 comes back on the air?

