Tracker season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Justin Hartley on Billie return

Heading into Tracker season 3 episode 10 arriving in a little more than a week, we have a relative sense now of what is ahead.

After all, first and foremost remember the cliffhanger! While this is Colter’s show and his survival is all but assured, what’s going to happen to Keaton? That is something that you do have to wonder for at least the time being. Meanwhile, there is also the return of Sofia Pernas as Billie, who could actually help Justin Hartley’s character after being a competitor over time.

So what does the story overall look like for Colter here? Well, in a new interview with TV Insider, here is how Hartley managed to set the stage:

He does a lot of heroic things, I think, in Episode 10. He’s in a really bad way when we find him. He’s banged up, and he’s still in this predicament where he’s got to get his friend to the hospital — try to figure out, first of all, if his friend is even alive, and then he’s got to figure out how to get him help. They’re in the middle of nowhere, he’s got no cell signal or whatever. He’s got to get to safety. He’s being chased, and he’s got to use his wits to figure out a way out of this. And his normal go-to, Randy [Chris Lee] and Reenie [Fiona Rene], they’ve been compromised as well, so he can’t really rely on them for any help. He doesn’t want to get them into any danger that he’s caught up in. So, he has to go a different route and finds an old, reliable confidant in Billie.

Ultimately, this feels like a story about survival, but also one that gives you a full scope of what Colter is capable of when the going gets tough. It could also be a table-setter for the remainder of the season depending on what exactly transpires.

